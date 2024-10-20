Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,871,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $80,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

