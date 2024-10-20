Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $1,415,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.50. 1,996,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

