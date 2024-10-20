Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after buying an additional 798,483 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,755,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 996,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,327. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

