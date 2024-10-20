Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.74. 324,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,500. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

