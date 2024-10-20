Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLOK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.90. 171,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $830.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

