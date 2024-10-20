Columbus Macro LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.