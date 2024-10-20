Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,191 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,598,000 after acquiring an additional 167,836 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 830,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,107. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

