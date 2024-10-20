Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. 45,090,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,517,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

