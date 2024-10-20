Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Boosted by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $220.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $211.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,428,243. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,187 shares of company stock worth $15,515,794 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

