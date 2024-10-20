Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 0.9 %

JVA opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Free Report ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.