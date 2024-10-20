CNB Bank Sells 50 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CNB Bank decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

MSCI Stock Up 0.4 %

MSCI stock opened at $608.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $574.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

