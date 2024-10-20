CNB Bank Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CNB Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $916.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $902.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $808.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

