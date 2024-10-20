CNB Bank Has $259,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 78,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.