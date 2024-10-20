CNB Bank Has $259,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 78,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
Hasbro Price Performance
Hasbro stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.46.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Hasbro Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.