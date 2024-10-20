CNB Bank Has $2.75 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $569.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $584.42 and a 200-day moving average of $534.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $524.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

