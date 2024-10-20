CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 515.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.07.

CME stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.32. 1,203,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $230.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

