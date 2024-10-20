Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Trading 99,999,900% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) shares rose 99,999,900% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally.

