Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.91.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

