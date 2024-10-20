Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of C stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,206,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,422 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 47.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

