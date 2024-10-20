Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $301.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

