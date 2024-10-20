Chromia Achieves Market Capitalization of $157.29 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $157.29 million and $7.73 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 827,763,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

