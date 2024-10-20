Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Stock Price Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.42. 1,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Chord Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
