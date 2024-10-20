China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
About China Natural Resources
