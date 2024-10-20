China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

CGA opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.54. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.