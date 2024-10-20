Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment makes up 1.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after buying an additional 459,838 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,752,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,621 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,511,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CIM opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

