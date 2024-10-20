Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.61. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

