Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $301.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.99. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

