Chicago Capital LLC Has $61.30 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $763.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $766.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $696.38 and its 200 day moving average is $654.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

