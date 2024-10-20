Chicago Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $88,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $613.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $630.40 and its 200 day moving average is $627.54.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

