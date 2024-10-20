Chicago Capital LLC Buys 432 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $167.42.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

