Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CQP opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

