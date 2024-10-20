Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.
Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CQP opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $62.34.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
