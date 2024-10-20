Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CTHR opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.42. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.90.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
