Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.42. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

