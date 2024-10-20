Chainbing Trading Up 0.2% This Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $61.75 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

