Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $99,746,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $76,352,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

