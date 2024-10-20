Cedrus LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,971,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IUSG opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $134.92.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.