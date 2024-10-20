Cedrus LLC Sells 14 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cedrus LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

ASML Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $723.26 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $573.86 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $834.43 and its 200-day moving average is $916.12. The firm has a market cap of $285.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

