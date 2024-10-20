Cedrus LLC Purchases Shares of 3,056 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cedrus LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.15.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

