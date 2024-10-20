Cedrus LLC Purchases 9,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cedrus LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 237.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 388,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,250,000 after buying an additional 142,356 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.