Cedrus LLC Buys 7,543 Shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,403,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 711,067 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,619,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

Shares of EIPX opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $311.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

