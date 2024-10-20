Cedrus LLC Acquires 6,555 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cedrus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.