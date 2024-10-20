Cedrus LLC Acquires 3,227 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cedrus LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

