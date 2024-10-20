Cedrus LLC Acquires 24,207 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cedrus LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cedrus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cedrus LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

