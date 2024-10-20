Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) is Wealthspring Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Cartesian Growth Co. II makes up about 5.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 794,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 25.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,277,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 255,545 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 473,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RENE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,854. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

