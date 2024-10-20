Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCIF opened at $8.38 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

