Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCIF opened at $8.38 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Credit Income Fund
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.