CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.77. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,179.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 10,267.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

