Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $160.79 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.22 billion and approximately $160.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.52 or 0.03873628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00040811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,227 coins and its circulating supply is 34,974,248,104 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

