CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading 3.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
CapitaLand Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.
CapitaLand Company Profile
CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services.
