Capital Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 213,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $41.25. 2,129,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,351. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

