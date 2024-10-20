Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $332.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $332.17. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

