Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $248,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 281,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.