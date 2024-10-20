Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.75% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 300.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

JHI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.3134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.